Jansen picked up the save Sunday against the Tigers, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Jansen has now gone 29 appearances without blowing a save -- he's recorded 17 saves while working to a 2.36 ERA in that span (26.2 innings). The 35-year-old right-hander is now 27-for-30 in save opportunities with a 2.97 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB across 39.1 innings this season.