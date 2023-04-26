Jansen picked up his sixth save of the season in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Orioles, recording the final two outs in the ninth inning.

The Red Sox came into the final frame with an 8-1 lead, but after Kaleb Ort made a mess of things, Jansen had to come in and put out the fire. The veteran closer is a perfect 6-for-6 in converting save chances to begin the year and he has yet to allow a run in 7.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB, and Jansen's cutter is even averaging a career-high 94.8 mph. Despite offseason concerns about declining performance, it appears the 35-year-old has plenty left in the tank as he marches toward 400 career saves.