Jansen's (back) next Grapefruit League appearance won't come until at least Thursday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Jansen keeps getting pushed back as he deals with a bout of lower-back stiffness. He's been limited to just one appearance this spring, having previously dealt with a lat issue. While the Red Sox are not ruling out the veteran closer for Opening Day, a trip to the injured list for Jansen is looking increasingly likely. Setup man Chris Martin (groin) is also banged up, although he pitched in a minor-league game Tuesday and looks to be trending in the right direction.