Jansen (lat) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and is still expected to make his spring debut Friday against the Twins, Ian Browne of MLB.comreports.
The veteran closer came into camp dealing with lat soreness but has ramped up his throwing program recently, and he's now on the cusp of game action. Jansen will have just under two weeks to prep for Opening Day in Seattle on March 28.
