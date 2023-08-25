Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that he'll stay away from using Jansen (hamstring) for a couple more days, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Jansen experienced tightness in his right hamstring while making a relief appearance Wednesday against the Astros and will apparently be unavailable for at least part of Boston's three-game weekend series against the visiting Dodgers. The good news is that the veteran closer was able to throw long-toss Friday and is expected to avoid the injured list. Chris Martin and Josh Winckowski are among the fill-in options for saves.