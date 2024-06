Jansen earned the save Sunday against San Diego, striking out one batter during a perfect ninth inning.

Jansen was lights out Sunday, and he has now converted on 12 straight save chances. It was his seventh straight appearance without allowing a run. He's been fantastic as of late, with a 0.70 ERA over his last 12 appearances. The 36-year-old has converted on 16 of 17 save chances this season and will carry a 2.22 ERA and 1.02 WHIP into July.