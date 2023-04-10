Jansen picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Tigers. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Jansen entered Sunday's matchup with the Red Sox holding a three-run lead in the ninth inning, but he got into a bases-loaded jam with one out. However, he forced a flyout before recording a strikeout to end the game and pick up his second save of the year. The Red Sox aren't predicted to be especially strong this season, but Jansen should have plenty of job security as the team's closer.