Jansen allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn a save over the Reds on Sunday.

Jansen worked around a two-out single to finish off the 7-4 game. It was about as efficient of an outing as it gets, as he threw 11 of his 12 pitches for strikes. He's now converted 15 of his 16 save chances this season, including 11 straight. Jansen has produced a 2.29 ERA since his last blown save April 16, lowering his season mark to 2.39.