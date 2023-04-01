Jansen (1-0) picked up a win with a scoreless ninth inning against the Orioles on Saturday. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Jansen came in to pitch in a game that Boston trailed 8-7, so it was unlikely he was going to factor into the decision. The Red Sox were able to score twice in the bottom of the ninth after his scoreless frame, however, so he got his first win as a member of the club. His first chance for a save with the Red Sox should come soon.