Jansen picked up a win with a scoreless ninth inning against the Orioles on Saturday.
Jansen came in to pitch in a game that Boston trailed 8-7, so it was unlikely he was going to factor into the decision. The Red Sox were able to score twice in the bottom of the frame after his scoreless frame, however, so he gets his first win as a member of the club. The right-hander struck out two while allowing a hit and a walk. His first chance for a save with the Red Sox should come soon.
