Jansen (3-5) struck out two batters in a scoreless inning Monday. He earned a win against the Royals.

Jansen fired a quick shutout frame and was given a win after the Red Sox walked off in the ninth inning. He dropped his ERA back down to 2.97 with a 44:14 K:BB after picking up his first win since June 11. Jansen has allowed one run while striking out nine over his last 7.2 frames.