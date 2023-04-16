Jansen picked up the save during Saturday's 9-7 win over the Angels, tossing a perfect ninth inning with zero strikeouts.
Jansen came on with a two-run lead and retired Anthony Rendon, Hunter Renfroe and Gio Urshela in order. The right-hander has now converted four consecutive save opportunities and has yet to allow a run over five appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Strikes out side in ninth•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Picks up another save•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Tallies first save•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Picks up win versus Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Returns to mound Monday•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Expected to pitch Monday•