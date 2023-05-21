Jansen walked two and struck out none in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Jansen made things a bit interesting with lackluster control, but he was able to work out of his own mess. He hadn't pitched in a week since taking a pair of blown saves versus the Cardinals last weekend. The 35-year-old closer is at a 3.95 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 13.2 innings this season while converting 10 of his 13 save chances. He's had some trouble adjusting to the pitch clock, and it's showing up in his elevated walk rate, but the Red Sox have yet to consider turning to a closing committee.