Jansen (illness) has yet to be cleared and now might not return from the COVID-19 injured list until next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It was reported over the weekend that Jansen was expected back when first eligible Wednesday, but that's not happening now. Once the reliever is cleared, he will need to throw a bullpen session before he's ready to rejoin the Red Sox' bullpen. Boston's lone save to be recorded since Jansen went down was notched by Chris Martin, and Martin should continue to be at the top of the closer pecking order until Jansen is back.