Jansen (back) threw one scoreless inning without allowing a baserunner in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles,Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Jansen has been slowed by both back and lat issues this spring, with Thursday's outing marking just his second of the exhibition season. Nevertheless, he was sharp, as nine of his 13 pitches went for strikes. It is not yet clear whether Jansen will be ramped up in time for the regular season.
