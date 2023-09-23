The Red Sox reinstated Jansen from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Jansen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 13 and will now return to Boston's bullpen after a 10-day absence, sending Zack Weiss back to Triple-A Worcester. The 35-year-old closer has allowed five runs in three innings across his last five appearances, and he hasn't recorded a save since Aug. 20.