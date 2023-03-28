Jansen (illness) made a scoreless appearance Monday versus Atlanta during Grapefruit League play during his return to action.
Jansen loaded the bases on a hit and a couple walks but was able to escape unscathed by inducing an inning-ending double-play ball. The closer had exited his previous appearance due to lightheadedness, but he's fine now and will be ready to roll on Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Expected to pitch Monday•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Feeling better Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Felt lightheaded before exit•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Leaves game with trainer•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Throws live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Could join WBC in quarterfinals•