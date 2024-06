Jansen earned a a save against the Reds on Saturday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Jansen worked around a two-out single to close out his 10th straight successful save. The veteran closer has posted a 22:3 K:BB over 18.2 innings during that span while posting a 2.41 ERA. Jansen continues to get the job done in his 15th MLB season -- he's converted 14 of 15 save opportunities while registering a 2.49 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 25.1 frames.