Jansen allowed a hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

Jansen reached the 400-save mark for his career by successfully protecting a three-run lead Wednesday. It was his ninth save in 10 chances this season. The right-hander's been charged with a run only once in 12 outings, which came in a blown save versus the Guardians on April 29. Jansen owns a 0.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings this season.