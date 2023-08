Jansen earned a save against the Royals on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Jansen threw 11 of 16 pitches for a strike while retiring the side in order in the ninth, getting a strikeout to begin and end the frame. The veteran reliever picked up his second save in as many days and boosted his season total to 26, tied for eighth in the majors. Jansen is up to 417 saves in his career, five away from Billy Wagner for sixth place all-time.