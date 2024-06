Jansen (3-1) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning Monday. He struck out one and earned a win over Toronto.

Jansen worked a quick ninth inning, needing only 10 pitches to keep the game tied 6-6. Boston won the game in the bottom of the frame and gave him his second win of the month. Jansen is 2-0 with eight saves and a 0.77 ERA over his last 11 appearances.