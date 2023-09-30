Manager Alex Cora announced Friday that Jansen will not pitch again this season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Jansen was activated off the COVID-19 injured list last weekend, but he hasn't made an appearance since Sept. 12 and the Red Sox don't have a reason to push him out there in their final two regular-season games. The veteran closer is due a $16 million salary from Boston in 2024.
