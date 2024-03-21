Jansen (back) is scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Orioles, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Jansen has had to be scratched from each of his last two scheduled appearances due to lower-back stiffness, so Thursday's outing should be considered tentative. The veteran closer has been limited to just one outing this spring, having previous dealt with a lat issue. Jansen hopes to ramp up in time for Opening Day, but it will be close.