Jansen (lat) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It's possible the session is postponed due to rainy conditions in Florida, but if not, it will be the first time Jansen has faced hitters this spring as he works his way back from right lat soreness. The 36-year-old closer shouldn't require too many Grapefruit League appearances to prep for Opening Day, so he has plenty of time to get ready as long as he avoids setbacks.