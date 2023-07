Jansen picked up the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over Oakland. He allowed one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

After allowing a run in three straight appearances, Jansen has fired off two straight hitless outings. He's now converted on nine straight save opportunities and ranks 10th in baseball with 19 saves. Through 32 appearances (30.2 innings), Jansen owns a 3.23 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 36:13 K:BB.