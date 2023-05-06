Jansen picked up the save in Friday's 5-3 victory over Philadelphia, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Jansen, who's been battling back tightness, entered with a two-run lead and struck out Bryson Stott to begin the frame before giving up a single to Edmundo Sosa and walking Brandon Marsh. After allowing the tying run to reach base, the veteran locked in and got Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to strike out swinging to end the game. It was Jansen's first appearance since blowing a save April 29 versus Cleveland, and he is now 7-for-8 in save chances while sporting a 0.93 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and a 15:3 K:BB through 10 appearances (9.2 innings).