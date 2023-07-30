Jansen (2-5) took the loss Saturday against the Giants. He allowed a solo home run and failed to record an out.

After the Red Sox scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, Jansen took the mound with the opportunity to force extra innings. However, he would only throw one pitch, as J.D. Davis took him yard for a walk-off home run and handed Jansen his fifth loss of 2023. The outing broke a streak of seven consecutive scoreless appearances (5.2 innings) for Jansen and marked just his third home run given up on the season.