Jansen didn't allow a hit or run in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Tigers.

Jansen was called upon to protect a three-run lead, and he got little resistance to record his first save of the season. It was his first appearance since Saturday, when he allowed two baserunners but escaped with a scoreless outing and a win. Though Jansen has lost some dominance in recent seasons, he should comfortably serve as Boston's closer for the entire season.