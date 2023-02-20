Jansen threw a bullpen session Sunday and was on time in his delivery, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Jansen is one of the slowest pitchers in the league, so he'll have to adjust to the new rule that pitchers must begin their delivery within 15 seconds with the bases empty (20 second with runners on). He had the third slowest tempo (25.6 seconds) between pitches last year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Behind due to offseason illness•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Contract with Boston official•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Catches on with Boston•
-
Braves' Kenley Jansen: Notches 41st save•
-
Braves' Kenley Jansen: Notches third save of weekend•
-
Braves' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out two for save•