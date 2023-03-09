Jansen (illness) threw 17 pitches to live hitters Thursday in Red Sox camp, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Jansen missed a scheduled Grapefruit League appearance earlier this week because he wasn't feeling well, but he's scheduled to return to exhibition action Saturday and could join Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic if they advance out of their group. The veteran reliever is slated to serve as Boston's primary closer in 2023.
