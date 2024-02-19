Watch Now:

Jansen (lat) did some flat-ground throwing Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Jansen is a tad behind schedule after coming into came with a bit of general right lat soreness. However, that he's already progressed to flat-ground work is a good sign. Assuming he's healthy and not traded, Jansen is slated to open the 2024 campaign as Boston's closer.

