Jansen (lat) did some flat-ground throwing Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Jansen is a tad behind schedule after coming into came with a bit of general right lat soreness. However, that he's already progressed to flat-ground work is a good sign. Assuming he's healthy and not traded, Jansen is slated to open the 2024 campaign as Boston's closer.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Dealing with lat soreness•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Present for spring training•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Shut down for year•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Returns from COVID IL•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Return could be pushed to next week•
-
Red Sox's Kenley Jansen: Likely to be activated Wednesday•