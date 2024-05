Jansen pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Jansen was locked into appearing in Sunday's contest no matter what and he worked around an error by his defense and a single for a scoreless ninth inning. The 36-year-old is firmly locked into being Boston's closer in 2024, posting a 1.69 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 10.2 innings in 11 appearances while going 5-for-6 on save opportunities so far.