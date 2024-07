Jansen allowed one run on two hits and a walk, picking up a blown save in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Jansen ceded a leadoff home run to former Red Sox and Dodgers teammate Enrique Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth, forcing extra frames. It was the second straight game that Boston's bullpen coughed up a late lead. The blown save was just the second of the season for Jansen, who has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over his last three innings.