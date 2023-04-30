Jansen will not be available to pitch Sunday due to back tightness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Jansen pitched through a back issue, which cropped up prior to Saturday's game and was visited by training staff during the ninth inning. "He'll be down tomorrow," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "Hopefully, he'll be back on Monday." If a save situation arises Sunday, Cora could use lefty Richard Bleier or righty John Schreiber. Ryan Brasier, who picked up a save earlier this season, is also an option, but the right-hander threw 21 pitches Saturday and allowed eight runs over his last 4.2 innings.