Jansen (back) is not expected to be available to pitch Tuesday versus the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had indicated that Jansen was available to pitch Monday, but that apparently wasn't the case and he's expected to be off limits Tuesday, too. The closer hasn't pitched since Saturday due to back tightness. Chris Martin or John Schreiber could see a save chance if one presents itself Tuesday.