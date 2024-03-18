Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Jansen (back) will make an appearance Tuesday against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Jansen was scratched from a scheduled outing Monday with lower-back tightness, but he'll wind up being pushed back just one day. Cora noted that the closer is "running out of time" in order to be ready for Opening Day and can't afford any more hiccups. Jansen has been limited to just one appearance this spring, having previously dealt with a lat issue. After Tuesday's outing, Jansen is scheduled to pitch Thursday, Sunday and once more after that as he aims to be ready for the March 28 opener in Seattle, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.