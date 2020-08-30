Pillar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a triple in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

Pillar's first run came after his second-inning triple, as he was able to score on a Jackie Bradley groundout. Pillar later added an insurance run with his long ball in the fourth off Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. The 31-year-old Pillar has four homers, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 29 games this season. He's added two triples and six doubles among his 30 total hits.