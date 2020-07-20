Pillar and Jose Peraza are in consideration for the leadoff role against lefties, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Andrew Benintendi is expected to lead off against righties but may not wind up getting that assignment against same-sided pitching. A part-time leadoff role would boost Pillar's value, but he's likely to be on the bench against right-handers, which could limit his viability to deeper leagues. Additionally, with on-base percentages no higher than .303 in any of the last four seasons, it's not clear that Pillar the best choice for the task.