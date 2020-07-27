Pillar started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

With the Red Sox facing a lefty for the second time in three games, Pillar was placed in the starting lineup. He had three hits in Friday's opener as a fill-in for Alex Verdugo in right field; on Sunday, Verdugo moved to left field in place of Andrew Benintendi to make room for Pillar. However lineups and defensive positions shake out, Pillar is expected to start against left-handers, likely in right field, while Verdugo, Benintendi or Jackie Bradley are reseted.