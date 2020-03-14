Red Sox's Kevin Pillar: Hitting for Boston
Pillar is batting .355/.394/.484 with four doubles and two RBI over 12 spring appearances.
Pillar joined the Red Sox during the second week of spring training and was immediately penciled in as a reliable backup at all three outfield spots. When news broke that Alex Verdugo, who was acquired from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade, may not be ready for the start of the season due to a stress fracture in his back, Pillar was presumed to be the logical fill-in starter in right field. Recent events leading MLB to push out Opening Day two weeks might give Verdugo enough time to be ready. In that event, Pillar goes back to being a backup and possible fill-in for center fielder Jackie Bradley, who has a history over extended batting slumps.
