Pillar went 2-for-5 with a solo home, a second run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Baltimore.

Pillar, batting leadoff against left-hander Wade LeBlanc, opened the game with a leadoff home run, then stole third base and scored again in the sixth inning. He opened the season as the fourth outfielder but has appeared in 25 of 29 games and is second on the team with 16 runs. His playing time could take a hit when Andrew Benintendi (ribs) returns, but given that the Red Sox are sellers at the trade deadline, Pillar may be an attractive piece for a contender.