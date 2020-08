Pillar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Pillar got the Red Sox on the board with his third-inning solo shot, his second homer of the year. The outfielder has added a .313/.352/.507 slash line with nine RBI and 10 runs scored in 18 contests this season. He's hit safely in his last five games, going 8-for-20 (.400) with a homer, four RBI and four runs scored in that span.