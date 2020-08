Pillar started in right field and batted leadoff in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees. He went 1-for-4.

Per usual, Pillar was in the lineup against a left-hander, but this was the first time he's batted leadoff. Until now, Jose Peraza has been leading off against southpaws. The promotion in the batting order makes sense; Pillar has hit safely in five of six games, including two three-hit games, with a 1.117 OPS.