Pillar went 4-for-5 with a run scored Wednesday in the Red Sox's 9-5 loss to the Rays.

Pillar slotted in at the top of the order with lefty Blake Snell on the mound, but he'll shift down to fifth in the lineup in Thursday's series finale as right-hander Tyler Glasnow starts for the Rays. Though he opened the season as Boston's fourth outfielder, Pillar should be in store for a full-time role in the short term after Andrew Benintendi (ribs) was moved to the 10-day injured list Wednesday.