Pillar went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mets.

Getting the start in right field and hitting fifth with rookie southpaw David Peterson on the mound for New York, Pillar was one of the few Boston hitters to have any real success. The veteran outfielder is now 7-for-12 to begin the season with four of his hits (three doubles and a homer) going for extra bases, but despite the hot start his playing time will likely depend on how often Boston continues to face left-handed pitching.