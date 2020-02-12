Play

Pillar agreed Wednesday with the Red Sox on a one-year contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pillar likely profiles as Boston's fourth outfielder when the team is at full strength, but the shaky health of the newly acquired Alex Verdugo (oblique) could allow the 31-year-old to emerge as an Opening Day starter. While splitting time between the Blue Jays and Giants in 2019, Pillar posted a career-high .719 OPS to go with 21 home runs and 14 stolen bases, so he could have some appeal in mixed leagues if he ends up finding consistent playing time in a Red Sox lineup that still looks strong even with 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts no longer in the picture.

More News
Our Latest Stories