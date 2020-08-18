Plawecki entered Monday's game after Christian Vazaquez was removed with a heel injury. He went 0-for-1 in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees.
Boston manager Ron Roenicke said Vazquez's right heel has been bothering, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports, and the team didn't want the injury flaring up to the point where he would miss significant time. It's uncertain if Vazquez will be ready to catch Tuesday, so Plawecki could draw the start against the Phillies. The backup catcher is batting .375 (9-for-24) with two doubles and six RBI over eight games.
