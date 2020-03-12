Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Holds own in job battle
Plawecki went 1-for-2 with a double in Wednesday's spring game against the Rays.
Plawecki is 9-for-19 (.474) with a double and two RBI over 10 games. That line holds up well as the 29-year-old backstop competes with the 33-year-old Jonathan Lucroy for the backup catcher position. Both players have done enough to win the job, so the decision-making process will play itself out over the final two weeks. Plawecki comes at a cheaper price tag, but the Red Sox have financial flexibility after trading Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, and interim manager Ron Roenicke has history with Lucroy from their days with the Brewers.
