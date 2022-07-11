Plawecki was placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List on Monday.
It's unclear if Plawecki tested positive for the virus, but one way or another he will give up his roster spot for the time being. Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Plawecki's place.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Seeing scarce opportunities•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Piles on against Pale Hose•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Ejected Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Back behind plate Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Back with team•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Should return during Toronto trip•