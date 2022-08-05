Plawecki is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 31-year-old has operated as Boston's primary catcher after Christian Vazquez was traded to Houston earlier this week, but Plawecki will take a seat for Friday's contest. Reese McGuire will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
